Thanks from Light Up Peterhead group

The committee members of Light Up Peterhead wish to thank everyone who supported the recent Christmas Light Switch On event.

The members said: “Special thanks to all our entertainers, especially all at Waves Radio, Theatre Modo, Abbie and Kevin Smith, the Salvation Army band, Creative Stars, Hannah Brown, Red Brick Theatre Company, Buchanhaven School, Central School, Clerkhill School and Dales Park School choirs. Many thanks to Lewis, our fantastic Santa and Mickey and Minnie.

“Thank you to all who helped with the logistics of the event including Ross of Savoch Hire who collected and delivered the tree, Aberdeenshire Council Roads dept, Surelift UK, ASCO, TWMA, Robert McGregor of Aberdeenshire Council for his invaluable help, Peterhead Police, Peterhead Fire Service, David Henderson, Wayne Beagrie who made the brilliant snowmen, Peterhead FC, Something Special, Theatre Modo, Simply Events, Premier Catering, Symposium and the Golden Grill.

“A massive thank you to Brian McLennan Transport for organising the lorry parade and special thanks to Brian Rennie and his team at MB Plant who stepped in to provide Santa’s transport at the last minute.

“Thanks also to the Happy Plant Garden Centre, Buchan Engineering, Peterhead Round Table, Mathias, Berta, Sandy and Michael, Peter Lewis and all volunteer marshals.

“The lights display would not happen without funding so a huge thank you to Your Voice Your Choice, ASDA, Masson Glennie, Rotary Club of Peterhead, Apex Church, Peterhead Port Authority, Stewart & Watson, The Palace Hotel and businesses who have displayed our collection tins.

“Thanks to Peterhead Panto Group, The Little Shoe Bootique and businesses who donated prizes for the tombola.

“We hope we can count on the continued support of the community.”