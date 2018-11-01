Teams invited to Relay launch

The Peterhead Relay for Life 2019 will launch next week and organisers are encouraging returning teams and new faces to sign up and take part.

The Relay for Life is a 24-hour event held on the first weekend of July every year at Lord Catto Park in Peterhead.

It is an unforgettable event that brings the community together and celebrates the fabulous fundraising efforts that happen throughout the year.

At the event team members take turns walking laps around the track and the event is suitable for all ages and abilities.

There is also fun games and activities, some with a cancer-related theme and message, which are all organised by the event’s entertainment team.

Money raised through the event is donated to Cancer Research UK to help find cures and kinder treatments for courageous survivors and those bravely fighting cancer both locally and nationally.

Over the last 13 years Peterhead Relay for Life has raised nearly £1.8 million and organisers are hoping to break through the £2 million mark at the next event.

Anyone interested in taking part in the 2019 Peterhead Relay for Life is welcome to come along to the launch night event at the Buchanhaven Hearts Social Club on Thursday, November 15.

The night will begin at 7.30pm and both returning teams and new participants are encouraged to come along.

For more information contact event chair Lorraine Coleman on 07928 342619 or see the ‘Cancer Research UK Relay for Life Peterhead’ Facebook page.