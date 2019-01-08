Team’s donation to Kingscliff

A Peterhead youth football team have presented a cash donation to Kingscliff Day Centre.

Barry Watson, coach of the Meethill Rockets, put together a hamper and sold tickets for it throughout December.

The hamper included various bottles and vouchers, and was estimated to be worth over £200.

A total of £300 was raised from the ticket sales and the money was presented to Heather Dorosh and Sam Barclay at Kingscliffe Day Centre on Friday, January 4.

Team members Riley and Blake handed over the money to the day centre workers.

Commenting on the donation, Heather said: “We are very lucky to get this money and we would like to thank Barry and the Meethill Rockets for thinking about us.

“The users here at Kingscliff are very pleased to receive the money and they are excited to put it to good use.

“The money will go towards Day Centre funds and we will use it to treat the users when we are out and about on our day trips.”

Heather added: “We really appreciate this donation as fundraising is something that we do ourselves.”

Speaking to the Buchanie Barry said: “I’m glad the money is going somewhere that will get good use of it.

“I didn’t know this place existed until I happened to be walking past it one day.”

Barry added: “I hope that we will be able to raise more money for Kingscliff throughout the year.”