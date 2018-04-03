‘Team Ricky’ to take on BH10k

A Peterhead woman along with her work colleagues will be taking part in the BH 10k later this year in aid of funds for Roxburghe House.

Gail Paterson and her co-workers from the town’s Flower Shop on Erroll Street, will run in the annual 10k race on May 20 as ‘Team Ricky’, in memory of Gail’s fiance Ricky Miller who passed away last year.

Ricky was only 45 when he was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer - Ewing’s Sarcoma - in December 2016.

Despite a hard-fought battle, Ricky died in June 2017.

During his illness he spent time at Roxburghe House in Aberdeen, a specialist palliative care unit.

Now, as part of ‘Team Ricky’ Gail and her colleagues are aiming to raise £1,000 for the unit as a thank-you for the wonderful care they gave to Ricky.

Gail told the Buchanie: “The BH10k was the first run myself and Ricky ever did, so I thought it would be fitting to do it again in his memory.

“Ricky loved sports, his passion was snow-boarding but I asked him if he would like to go running and he embraced it.

“We did the Baker Hughs 10k together, shortly followed by the Edinburgh Marathon and then we did the New York Marathon in 2015 when he proposed to me on the finish line!

“We are raising money for Roxburghe House as Ricky spent a lot of time there and the care he got from them was incredible at a time that was so difficult for us all.

“I can’t thank the staff enough for their kindness and support they showed the whole family as well as my Ricky,” she said.

She continued: “Ricky was always up for a challenge and he would be so proud - if not shocked - at what the girls are doing.

“Most of them have neve rrun before, let alone taken part in a 10k.

“We have been out in all weathers training and with the help of Peterhead JogScotland we are making progress.

“It is for such a worthy cause that it is so worth it.

Gail has set up a justgiving page for donations which can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gail-paterson11

The total currently stands at £1,010.