Taste of Grampian tickets on sale

Tickets for this year’s Taste of Grampian celebrity demonstrations will go on sale today (Thursday).

The 20th anniversary event takes place on Saturday, June 1 at the Thainstone Centre in Inverurie.

Celebrity chefs John Torode, Spencer Matthews, Gary Maclean and Helen Vass will host a series of live demos with tickets starting from just £5 each.

BBC MasterChef judge John will showcase recipes in the Main Arena with three demonstrations starting at 11.30am, 2.30pm and concluding with a joint demonstration with his MasterChef Celebrity finalist from 2018, Spencer at 4pm.

Spencer kicks off his demonstrations at 10am, 1pm and of course joins John at 4pm.

Gary Maclean, Scotland’s National Chef and winner of MasterChef The Professionals in 2016 will be demonstrating Scotch Beef recipes at 10.15am in Ring 3.

He will be cooking with two guest chefs and tickets are free thanks to sponsorship by Quality Meat Scotland.

Completing the star line-up is Glasgow born Helen Vass who was in the winning team of BBC2’s Bake Off Crème de le Crème in 2016.

She will be showcasing some delicious patisseries and pastry bakes in Ring 3 at 12.45pm and 3.30pm.

Colin Slessor, Aberdeen Northern Mart’s famous auctioneer thanks to his stint on BBC series The Mart, will go up against Sandy Greig of the Two Fat Laddies for a hilarious cook-off at 2pm in Ring 3.

Carol Fowler, Managing Director of Prime Event Management and organisers of Taste of Grampian commented; “We’ve pulled out all the stops to ensure that Taste of Grampian celebrates its 20th anniversary in style.”

For tickets visit tasteofgrampian2019.eventbrite.co.uk.