Taste of Grampian tickets now on sale

Tickets for the popular annual one-day food and drink festival, Taste of Grampian, are on sale now.

The event will return to the Thainstone Centre for its 19th year on Saturday, June 2.

Celebrity Chef James Martin is set to return this year with BBC Masterchef Professional winner Gary McLean and wine expert Susy Atkins all part of the major line-up.

Now with over 16,000 visitors to the event, Taste of Grampian was initially launched as an event to stimulate the local food and drink sector.

With only a handful of stands remaining for this year, it’s famed for giving local producers a major platform to promote their businesses. It is well known that they are showcasing not just to the public on the day but will be seen by hotels, restaurants, bars and supermarkets.

Award-winning company Summerhouse Drinks from Peathill, Aberdeenshire famously launched their brand of lemonades back in 2014 at Taste of Grampian. A successful crowdfunding campaign helped them purchase their first van with a bar to serve the drinks from and since then they have gone from strength to strength.

Owner Claire Rennie said: “Taste of Grampian helped put Summerhouse Drinks on the map. We know it’s the best place to reach consumers and potential industry buyers in Aberdeenshire. It’s a major part of our marketing strategy every year.

Meanwhile Strathearn Cider Company launched their new Scruffy Dog Cider at Taste of Grampian last year and secured a contract with Oddbins across Scotland as a result.

Last year 30% of standholders reported higher than expected sales with many companies using it as a platform to promote new products. Many exhibitors found themselves having to restock midway through the day itself.

As the region is home to the UK’s largest white fish landing port in Peterhead and Europe’s largest shellfish port in Fraserburgh, the north-east produces half of Scottish fish landings.

As a nod to this, Taste of Grampian’s Fish Market is an integral part of the day, with a magnificent seafood display as the centrepiece. Several free seafood cookery demonstrations are planned using fish that has landed within 24 hours of the show.

Entry to the event is £8 for adults and children under 16, accompanied by an adult are free.

James Martin tickets are £15 for each of his three demonstrations and tickets for Gary McLean are free, courtesy of main sponsors QMS (Quality Meat Scotland).

Tickets for the wine masterclasses are £15 and all gin and beer masterclasses are £12.

All tickets can be purchased online at taste-of-grampian-2018.eventbrite.co.uk.