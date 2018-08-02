Surgery tour for Banff & Buchan MP

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid is embarking on a summer surgery tour and is hoping to speak to as many constituents around the local area as possible.

The Scottish Conservative MP is advertising a string of open events throughout August, including the annual Turriff Show in his home town.

Mr Duguid said: “I consider myself very fortunate to represent this beautiful constituency of Banff and Buchan.

“The summer recess offers the chance to get around as many local communities in Banff and Buchan as possible. No prior appointments are required. I want to engage with the issues that matter to people in each community. I hope that people will turn out and let me know what I can do to help.”

Mr Duguid will be at the following locations:

Wednesday, August 8 - Strichen Village Hall (2pm to 3.45pm); New Pitsligo village hall (4pm to 4.45pm).

August 10 - Boddam Hall (1.30pm to 2pm); Longhaven Hall (2.15pm to 2.45pm) and Cruden Bay public hall (3pm to 3.45pm).

August 24 - Inverallochy Invercairn Hall (10.30am to 11.15am); St. Combs, Tufted Duck Hotel (11.30am to 12.15pm); Crimond Hub (3pm to 3.45pm).

September 1 - Peterhead Rescue Hall (10.45am to 11.30am).