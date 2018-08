Sarah Macintosh from Blackhills, Peterhead, and a former Peterhead Academy pupil and her pony Louise of Strathmore, took the overall supreme horse title at Keith Show recently.

Sarah owns Redleys Highland Pony Stud and enjoys breeding and showing her Highland ponies.

The photograph was taken by Diane Gibb who's daughter was showing her dad Jim’s Clydesdale, Collessie Full Monty, which won the overall reserve champion at the same show.