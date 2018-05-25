Sun shines for heritage festival

Sunshine and blue skies welcomed the competitors and their supporters to the 2018 Buchan Heritage Festival in Strichen.

With entries from all over Scotland it was heartening for the committee to see such an enthusiastic support for the Doric language, music and songs of the North East.

The weekend started with a full house pre-festival dance on the Friday evening with dancing to the very popular Garioch Blend Scottish Dance Band. The music was excellent drawing everyone onto the dance floor time and time again.

Saturday’s competitions were fairly well-supported. Organisers said it was marvellous to see so many children, some as young as five, taking part in the Doric Verse with teachers and family there to support them.

A spokesperson said: "Their recitations were excellent and very entertaining. The musicians along with the bothy and traditional balladeers performed a great selection of traditional music and song to a high standard much appreciated by all.

"Gordon Hay was once again an able and entertaining compere for our Prizewinners Concert. If the applause was anything to go by then the audience certainly enjoyed it all, whether it was instrumental, singing, recitation or the very humerous “chicken” tune on the moothie.

"The day rounded off nicely with a toe-tapping ceilidh, once again to The Garioch Blend with Joe Aitken and Jim Taylor compering. Throughout the evening they were joined on the floor by a number of the days’ competitors as well as friends of the Festival, to provide a varied programme of entertainment in between the dancing.

"The farewell ceilidh in the Royal British legion Hall on the Sunday was also led by Joe Aitken and Jim Taylor as well as our own Liz and John Slaven. It was another great session that rounded off an excellent weekend.

"This year once again we had a super entry in the Doric short story and poetry classes, demonstrating a high standard of the Doric dialect. All competitors are to be congratulated on both their creative ability and their writing talent."

The winners of this year’s Buchan Heritage Society Strichen Festival were as follows:

Doric verse (nine and under) - Joey Green, Fraserburgh.

Doric verse (12 and under) - Rachel Low, Keith.

Doric verse (intermediate) - Cassie Findlay, Keith.

Doric verse (open) - Ian Forsyth, Mintlaw.

Storytelling (open) - Gordon Hay, Longside.

Poetry writing (ten and under) - Rachel Banks, Burnhaven.

Poetry writing (11 to 12 years) - Joe Galloway, Turriff.

Poetry writing (open) - Anne Groat, Turriff.

Doric short story (ten and under) - Erin Buchan, St. Combs.

Doric short story (11 to 12 years) - Jayden Hendry, Turriff.

Doric short story (open) - Joan Anderson, Ballater.

Diddling (open) - Dennis Shepherd, Aberdeen.

Jew’s Harp (open) - Bill Clark, Aberdeen.

Melodeon (open) - Ian Russell, Aberdeen.

Mouth organ (open) - Dennis Shepherd, Aberdeen.

Accordion (junior) - Rachel Low, Keith.

Fiddle (junior) - Charlotte Slater, Ellon.

Fiddle (intermediate) - Rhiann Matthew, Tarland.

Fiddle (open) - George Davidson, Tarves.

Fiddle, Slow Strathspey (intermediate) - Rosie Winchester, Keith.

Piano (junior) - Drew Youth, Fraserburgh.

Piano (open) - Gordon Hay, Longside.

Groups (intermediate) - Charlotte and Fergus Slater, Ellon.

Groups (open) - The Andersons, Tarland.

Bothy Ballad (junior) - Katelyn Adams, Keith.

Bothy Ballad (ladies) - Moira Stewart, Turriff.

Traditional ballad (junior) - Cassie Findlay, Keith.

Traditional ballad (ladies) - Iona Fyfe, Keith.

Traditional ballad (men) - Geordie Murison, Netherley.

Gordon and Isobel Easton Shield for Special Best Youngster - Charlotte Slater, Ellon.

Doddie Duncan Memorial Shield for Special Doric Verse - Joey Green, Fraserburgh.

Jean Duguid Memorial Shield for Special Miscellaneous - Dennis Shepherd.

Kilgour Cup for Special Intermediate Local Doric Verse - Cassie Findlay.

Les Wheeler Plinth for Special Best Young Singer - Katelyn Adams, Keith.

Robbie Shepherd Shield for Doric Verse - Joey Green, Fraserburgh.