Student films on social media dangers in nationwide campaign

Students from a North-East college have been commissioned to make films about the dangers of sexting and online abuse as part of a nationwide campaign.

The competition was created by Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin who has been calling for the protection of young people online.

It comes after the COPFS reporter a rise in the number of cases reported involving young people and social media.

Earlier this week Ms Martin also took part in a parliamentary debate on ‘Equally Safe’ which focused on the safety of women and girls from gender-based violence.

The MSP spoke on the need for better education from an early age around the dangers of online behaviour.

Ms Martin, a former lecturer in television production at Aberdeen College, has teamed up with Young Scot and their DigiAye campaign which raises awareness around consent, image sharing, sexting and social media.

Students at NESCOL (North East Scotland College) have been commissioned to produce scripts and short films which raise awareness of the dangers of online media.

The films will be shown at the Scottish Parliament next year.

Commenting, Ms Martin said: “We do not have to look far to see examples of exploitation online. More and more incidents are being reported of boys coercing girls into sending them nude photographs on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media.

“For too many young people this has become the norm. We must recognise that online abuse needs direct action and I am going to call on online platforms to do considerably more to stop sanctioning that abuse and to work with law enforcement.

“The films created and produced by students at NESCOL will be by young people, for young people, getting messages on consent out on a platform that is used by young people.”