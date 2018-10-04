Strichen staff to skydive for Cornerstone

Two members of Cornerstone staff are preparing to take the ultimate plunge in aid of the charity.

Rebekha Gray (21) from St Combs and Gemma McRae (22) from Sandhaven, will undertake a skydive after Christmas to raise cash for the facility where they work at Strichen.

They support five people between the ages of 30 and 50 and have launched an online donation page to raise cash for the unit.

Rebekha said: "It's quite a big thing for us as we've never done anything like this before. But we're very excited to do the skydive for a very good cause.

"Cornerstone's service specialises in multiple profound disabilities, meaning the people we support depend on us to help them with day to day activities.

"It strives to make the lives of the people supported valued and of high quality. We wanted to raise funds to help them achieve their goals and get the most out of the homely service they live in.

"We're hoping to raise around £700 for Cornerstone and people can pick up a sponsor form in Strichen shops or go online and make a donation."

You can make your donation at https://schoolspark.everydayhero.com/uk/it-s-a-skydive