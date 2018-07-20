Still time for daredevils to sign up to charity bungee jump

Daredevils from across the north-east have been urged to sign up to bungee jump for a leading cancer support charity this summer.

Brave the Bounce will take place at Aberdeen’s beach front from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, August 11 where people will raise funds for CLAN Cancer Support by jumping from 160ft.

The deadline to register via CLAN’s website is Wednesday, July 25.

The event is open to those who are aged 14 and over with the event attracting a mixture of individuals, groups and corporate teams to date. There is a £40 registration fee and participants are asked to set themselves a £80 sponsorship target.

Those who are aged 14 and 15 require a parent or guardian’s permission and signature. Those over 50 years old must provide a doctor’s certificate.

Ruth McIntosh, CLAN’s Fundraising Coordinator, is looking forward to the event and anticipates significant interest from north-east daredevils.

She said: “We are delighted to bring Brave the Bounce to Aberdeen to give people the opportunity to Bungee jump with us at Aberdeen beach to support CLAN.

“This will be an exciting event for the north-east and we’ve already had a lot of interest from the public. It you want to take part and bungee jump to CLAN, please sign up before the registration deadline of July 25.”

To register for Brave the Bounce and for more information, please visit www.clanhouse.org.

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer. CLAN aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.