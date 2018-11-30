Stevenson visits Peterhead Foodbank

Local MSP Stewart Stevenson paid a visit to Peterhead Foodbank last week to see the facility and meet with staff.

Mr Stevenson was invited along by Aberdeenshire North Foodbanks and brought with him a donation to the cause.

Commenting after his visit, he said: “This was a very useful visit to meet the team of volunteers who staff the Peterhead Foodbank and hear from them at first hand of their experiences.

“The volunteers provide a very valuable service for the most vulnerable sectors of our society at their time of greatest need. Local supermarkets and businesses have been very receptive to these needs and have been very generous in their donations - as have local organisations and individuals.

“The selection of suitable products for distribution is a key factor and the Foodbank can provide a list of these. Consideration must be given to the fact some clients may have very limited cooking facilities and many of their stock items require simple heating or the addition of boiling water.”