SSPCA release birds contaminated by cooking oil in Peterhead

The Scottish SPCA recently released nine gulls which had been contaminated by cooking oil in Peterhead.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the oiled birds on January 14 by a concerned member of the public.

One of the washed birds ready for release.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Michelle Mann recovered the birds in the town.

They were then transported south to Tayside where animal rescue officer Beverley O’Lone collected the birds and helped them complete their 150-mile journey to the charity’s National Wildlife Centre at Fishcross.

Scottish SPCA National Wildlife Centre manager Colin Seddon said: “We recently received nine birds which had been severely contaminated with cooking oil.

“Within a day of their arrival they were washed and treated to minimise any ingestion and feather damage.

“We are unsure how the gulls became contaminated but it is often due to oil simply being dumped, washed down a drain which eventually ends up in a river or estuary or even from a rubbish tip where gulls often feed.

“Thankfully all nine birds made a full recovery and were released back into the wild.”

If the public encounter a contaminated river or water environment they should contact Scottish Water. Those who discovered an injured wild animal should contact the Scottish SPCA’s animal helpline on 03000 999 999.