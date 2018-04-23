Spring into action for Relay

The Peterhead Relay for Life is in its 12th year and organisers are aiming to hit the £2 million mark.

Teams are being urged to sign up to take part in the event so participants can start their fundraising efforts.

Samantha Edminson from the team ‘Funny Farmers’ said: “Unfortunately my mum was diagnosed with breast cancer, and I wanted to raise money to help battle this disease.

“The Peterhead Relay for Life wasn’t something we knew about before my mum’s illness, but it’s something we’re glad we found out about.

“Being part of the Relay for Life is awesome. My team is brilliant and dedicated, we camp overnight during the event which brings everyone together, and we have a right laugh raising money.

“Already being at a gym, I asked the owner if there was something we could set up that would be different, and would help raise money for this worthy cause, and that’s where I had a lightning bolt idea for a truck pull.

“M & K Motors very kindly donated their recovery truck for the day and it was an absolute success. We hope to replicate it again this year, but bigger, better, and with a few surprises in store too.”

The Relay for Life Peterhead will be held on July 7 and 8. The next Team Meeting is on Thursday, May 10 at the Buchanhaven Hearts Social Club, Peterhead, at 7.30pm.

To register a team email event chairperson Lorraine Coleman at locoleman1962@gmail.com.