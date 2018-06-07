Sparkling day for Sandy and Betty

A Buchan couple have been celebrating their sapphire wedding anniversary.

Among those congratulating Sandy and Betty Morrison on the occasion of their 65th anniversary was Her Majesty The Queen.

They were also visited with gifts by local councillor Anne Simpson and Deputy Lord Lieutenant Doug Fowlie at their Academy Gardens home in Mintlaw on Tuesday.

The 86-year-olds first met at an old-time dance in Hatton Hall and dated for two years before getting engaged. It would be a further two years to their marriage at Cruden West Church in the village.

Sandy left school to work on his father's farm at Hatton for 25 years before taking up the reins of his own farm at Blackhills, Longhaven. He continued to operate the farm for 24 years before retiring to their new home at Mintlaw in 1992.

Betty, meanwhile, was a much-loved school cook at both Cruden Bay and Longhaven, and the couple now have three daughters - Pat, Sheila and Linda - and dote on their four grandchildren.

Enjoying their richly-deserved retirement, Betty is a keen embroiderer - particularly with collies as her subject matter - while Sandy continues to enjoys his bowling.

But the couple are perhaps best known for working hard in their beautiful gardens which are a blaze of colour throughout the year.