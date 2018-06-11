Something fishy at Buchanhaven

Buchanhaven Boat Shed was officially opened on Saturday, the culmination of years of planning and fundraising.

The facility, which houses an impressive aquarium filled with a host of species native to the local area, had the ribbon cut by Buchanhaven School pupil Theo Strachan before hundreds headed through the doors to get their first look at what the shed had to offer.

The boatshed has been transformed into an education space for pupils and the wider community.

The project has grown from the first seed of an idea to provide a facility for local fishermen to store their small boats.

Buchanhaven Harbour chair, Arthur James McKenzie, said that the idea grew from asking the community what they wanted and now they have a facility which can be used by the whole community and as an educational tool for school pupils across town.

“This is to keep the heritage of Buchanhaven alive for generations to come,” he said.

Attending Saturday’s official opening was Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid and local councillor Iain Sutherland.

Mr Duguid said: “This is a great example of a local community coming together to do something for the benefit of the town. In my experience there seems to be lots of this type of thing sprining up all over my constituency and it’s great to see.”

Cllr Sutherland added: “I’m delighted to see Buchanhaven Boat Shed open at last. It’s a great facility for everyone to enjoy.”

The ambitious Buchanhaven Boat Shed project became a reality thanks to a major fundraising effort.

Aided by Liz Scott and the Buchan Development Partnership team, the project was twice successful in receiving Your Voice, Your Choice monies.

Funding from Aberdeenshire Council, Marine Scotland and Awards for All, coupled with various local fundraising activities, saw the shed being built and work begin on the custom-made aquarium.

The tank has proven one of the biggest challenges for the project, but is now home to an array of fish including codling, lemon sole, brill, scorpion fish and catfish.

A host of shellfish are also on display including a rare red lobster along with black and blue lobtsers, a variety of crabs, whelks and starfish.

Meanwhile, local man George Cameron is building the first boat in the shed.

It will be the first ever of its kind to be built in Buchanhaven having been designed by George himself.