SNP holds Burns Night at Longhaven

Cruden Bay, Hatton & Longhaven Branch of the SNP held its annual Burns Supper at Longhaven Hall last Saturday which saw an attendance of over 70 guests.

In attendance and speaking were Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin, Stewart Stevenson MSP, who compered the event, and Robin Barclay who addressed the haggis and entertained the audience with his very physical rendition of Tam O’Shanter.

Local singer and traditional music enthusiast Bill Gray entertained the company with some Burns songs to round off the evening.

Delivering the Immortal memory was SNP Health spokesperson at Westminster and MP for Central Ayrshire Dr Philippa Whitford.

Commenting, Stewart Stevenson MSP said: "It was a pleasure to be able to welcome Dr Philippa Whitford and Gillian Martin to Longhaven Hall. Philippa delivered an excellent Immortal Memory as befits someone who represents Ayrshire and Gillian gave food for thought with her Toast to Scotland.

“It’s fair to say Robin Barclay wowed the audience with his Tam O’Shanter and acted out the whole poem with help from props and some audience participation and we ended the evening in fine style with Bill Gray giving us some Burns songs.”

Gillian Martin MSP added: “This was a very enjoyable event and I’m grateful to the local SNP branch for inviting me to give the Toast to Scotland.

“There was a good turnout of over 70 guests for the event and there was general consensus that the evening was a great success.”