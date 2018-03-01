Snow fails to dampen spirits at Royal Northern Spring Show

A new centre record price for a Simmental bull was achieved at the 2018 Royal Northern Spring Show, held at the Thainstone Centre yesterday.

The record price of 13,000gns was for the Simmental bull exhibited by W G Macpherson of Blackford, Croy.

John Angus, Head of Livestock at Aberdeen & Northern Marts, said: “Despite the dreadful weather, we had a fantastic day of shows and sales of the best livestock in the North East. We saw an excellent selection of pedigree bull and exhibition cattle entries at Thainstone today, with several notable sales prices achieved in addition to the record price Simmental.

“We would like to extend a sincere thank you to our sponsors, judges, exhibitors, and event attendees who came to take part in the show and sale today in the face of ‘The Beast from the East.’”

The 23-month-old Simmental called ‘Blackford Hero’ claimed the champion title in its class and was purchased by G Hayes, Lakeview Farm, Upper Ballinderry. Another 23-month-old Simmental, presented by W S Stronach, Berryleys, Keith, achieved the reserve champion title, and realised 5,200gns to M C Thomson, Burnside of Tynet, Buckie.

The pedigree cattle show and sale – sponsored by Williamson & Dunn and judged by Alan Lawson, South Farm, Hallington, Newcastle on Tyne – saw a 23-month-old Limousin claim the overall champion title. Exhibited by Mr H Emslie, Kinknockie, Mintlaw, the champion Limousin realised 6,500gns to J A Cruickshank, Coleburn Farm, Elgin.

The reserve Limousin champion title was achieved by a 20-month-old presented by A & J Gammie, Drumforber, Laurencekirk, which went on to make 3,800gns in sale to W S L Muir, Upper Onston, Stromness.

In the Charolais class, Mr A N Reid, Knockdhu, Hill of Logie, Ellon, claimed the champion title. The 23-month-old bull achieved 5,000gns in sale to F & J Whyte, Nether Kirkton, Inverurie. The reserve champion, a 22-month-old presented by J G Wilson, Kinclune, Alford, was purchased for 8,000gns by G Wilson & Sons, Fichlie, Alford.

Mr N A Wattie, Mains of Tonley, Alford, claimed the Aberdeen-Angus champion title with his 20-month-old bull, which sold for 5,200gns to J Riddell, Nether Coullie, Inverurie. Taking the reserve champion title was a 23-month-old exhibited by A J R Farms, Milton of Collieston, Ellon. The reserve champion realised 3,800gns to G Corsar, Mains of Loanhead, Insch.

Achieving the Salers bull champion title was G & M Pye, Rednock House, whose 23-month-old sold for 2,800gns to R Littlejohn, Corfeidly, Torphins. A 21-month-old exhibited by Rigel Pedigree, Leven Fields, claimed the reserve champion title and realised 4,000gns to D Swanson, Clatequoy, Thurso.

Other leading prices included 8,200gns for a 22-month-old Charolais, exhibited by C & E McCombie, Auchincrieve, Huntly and sold to E Innes & Son, Deskie Farm, Ballindalloch; 8,000gns for an 18-month-old Simmental exhibited by W J & J Green, Corskie, Fochabers and sold to Elsick Estate, Newhall, Newtonhill; 6,200gns for a 21-month-old Charolais presented by C & E McCombie, Auchincrieve, Huntly and purchased by Haddo House Estate, Mains of Haddo, Ellon; and 6,000gns for a 23-month-old Simmental presented by C & M Bruce, Tillyeve, Ellon and sold to J A Ross, Rhynie, Tain.

Average prices per head comprised of 6,712.50gns for eight Simmentals sold; 5,954.55gns for 11 Charolais; 3,905.95gns for 14 Limousins; 3,225gns for eight Aberdeen-Angus; 2,600gns for one Hereford; and 2,925gns for four Salers.

At the show and sale of exhibition cattle, judged by Mark Harryman, Swainsea Barn Farm, Pickering, the overall champion and champion heifer was an 11-month-old Limousin cross heifer consigned by J Robertson & Co, Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry. This 376kg homebred entry was sired by Powerhouse Harlequin and realised £7,800 to Donald Morrison, Cairnulla, Kinlochberrie. The overall reserve champion was a British cross heifer from William Moir Livestock Home Farm, Cairness, Fraserburgh, however, this heifer was not offered for sale.

In the bullock section, the champion entry was an 8-month-old Limousin cross ‘Mr Muscle’, consigned by J McConachie, Lethendry, Cromdale, and sold for £1,700 to K MacIver, Mouir House, Auoch, Black Isle. The reserve champion title was claimed by 10-month-old British Blue cross ‘Gordy’, consigned by M Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul – this entry was also not made available for sale.

Other leading prices included £3,500 for a first prize Limousin cross heifer consigned by J Robertson & Co, Newton of Logierait, which sold to W Peters, Cuilt Farmhouse, Monzie; and £3,100 for a second prize Limousin heifer from J Robertson & Co, Newton of Logierait, purchased by L Pidsley, Upton Ley Farm, Devon.

Average prices per head were 276.40 pence per kilo for 10 bullocks and 537.1 pence per kilo for 11 heifers.

The Spring Show, organised annually by the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) in conjunction with Aberdeen & Northern Marts, is Scotland’s first major event in the farming calendar. It is regarded as an outstanding business day by agricultural suppliers, major sponsors of the event and the farming community.