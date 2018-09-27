Sizzling success for Crichie butcher

A Stuartfield butcher has been presented with Gold and Silver awards at a national competition.

Ewan Morrice was delighted that his sausages captured the taste buds of the judges at the recent Scottish Craft Butchers product evaluation.

Ewan won Gold for his Lorne Sausage and Silver for his Lamb & Cracked Black Pepper Sausage.

The sausages were submitted for grilling by the experts at an evaluation held at Forth Valley College last month. The results were announced at the Craft Butchers regional meeting held at the Laichmoray Hotel, Elgin on Wednesday, September 19.

The event organised by the Scottish Craft Butchers was sponsored by McAusland Crawford and Dalesman Group and attracted an entry of 276 entries from sausage makers all over Scotland from Orkney to Solway.

Judges were drawn from the meat industry experts and enthusiastic sausage aficionados.

Paul Boyle, President of the Scottish Craft Butchers said: "All butchers think we make the best products but it is not until you pitch them against others that you find out just how good they really are.

"To win awards in this evaluation is a great honour for the recipients because the standards are high and by highlighting the best available this serves as an important signpost for sausage lovers on the quest for the best.

"I know how important sausages are to customers and I hope that all recipients of awards attract new and repeat business.”