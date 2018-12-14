Sign up for free training with Volunteer Buchan

Buchan volunteers are being encouraged to sign up for free training courses organised by Volunteer Buchan.

Volunteer Buchan, in partnership with BDP and other Community Planning Partners are offering a number of free courses, funded by Awards for All, to people who are actively volunteering and are based in the Buchan area only.

The first free course will take place in January and is a Safeguarding Course.

All adults working with children should know how to respond to a child who may turn to them for help and this training course has been developed to build people’s knowledge and confidence in this area. It will take place at Macbi in Mintlaw on Saturday, January 26 from 9am until 12pm.

On Sunday, February 17, Volunteer Buchan will be hosting an Elementary Food Hygiene Course at Macbi from 9.30am until 3.30pm.

This course is aimed at active volunteers working with food or in the care or hospitality industry.

There is a short multi-choice exam at the end of the session which is required to be completed to pass the course and certificates will be sent out up to four weeks after session.

On March 9, Volunteer Buchan will be holding a free first aid at work course.

The aim of the course is to provide participants with First Aid knowledge, skills and confidence to be able to assist someone who has become ill or injured and to seek help.

Participants should bring a notepad and pen and wear comfortable clothing and bring a mat to kneel on, as you will be participating in practical exercises in resuscitation. Refreshments and a light lunch will be provided at this course.

For an application form to any of these courses please email info@bdp.scot or phone 01771 613584