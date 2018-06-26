Show trophy returned

A north east antiques dealer has reunited the New Deer Show Committee with a long lost trophy.

Robert Cook of Attic Antiques in New Deer bought the New Deer Show trophy ‘Parkhouse Cup’ from a house in Ellon when its occupants went into a care home.

Robert discovered that the Cup was given annually as a prize at the show but it went missing when World War Two broke out.

After being asked for local antiques by pupils at New Deer Primary School, Robert decided to provide the Cup, but he wanted to find out what it was awarded for first.

After approaching the New Deer Show Committee, they showed an interest in having it returned to them.

Robert said: “‘I’m delighted to give the cup back to the New Deer Show as not only is it returning to where it came from but it will also be used and enjoyed for years to come.”