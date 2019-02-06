Shopmobility seeking volunteers for Thursday shift

Peterhead Shopmobility is looking for volunteers.

The scheme operates from a portable cabin within the car park at the town’s Maiden Street.

For those interested, duties will include the issue and return of mobility equipment, minor administration and a small amount of cleaning.

Shopmobility is particularly keen to recruit someone to work on a Thursday and someone who can cover holidays or when regular volunteers are unable to assist.

The Thursday position is for three hours between 10am and 1pm.

The position would ideally suit a retired person who lives in Peterhead but who does not wish to undertake a major comitment to volunteering but has the flexibility to volunteer their help as and when they want.

If you are interested then pop into the Shopmobility cabin where you can find out more.