Shire hit by excessive delivery charges

Households in Aberdeenshire are being affected by excessive delivery charges that were previously considered to only be an issue in remote and island areas, the Scottish Affairs Committee heard last week.

Giving evidence to MPs, David MacKenzie, Trading Standards Manager at Highland Council, said there was growing evidence that the ‘rip-off’ tariffs from delivery firms were impacting upon people in postcodes around the north-east.

While the majority of major problems are in the Highlands and Islands, the committee was told that many companies will add on delivery charges based on the AB postcodes as well as the IV postcode and those for the islands.

Scottish Conservative MPs David Duguid (Banff and Buchan) and Ross Thomson (Aberdeen South) were among the committee members that quizzed representatives from the Highland Council, Ofcom and Citizens Advice Scotland as well as senior staff from retail giants Amazon, Ebay and Argos and carriers DPD, Menzies and JBT.

David Duguid, Scottish Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan, said: “It is clear that some of the more remote parts of Scotland, including the Northern Isles and those in the Highlands, are the worst affected by this problem.

“However, my own constituency of Banff and Buchan is certainly not immune and many people have reported significant add-on charges when buying goods online.

“Sometimes it seems as if anything north of Perth is considered to be the Highlands.”