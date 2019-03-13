Shell Small Grants given to Buchan groups

Five Buchan groups have been awarded funding in the latest round of Shell small grants.

Mintlaw and District Community Council was presented with a cheque for £200 from Tammy Skinner of Shell at the Buchan Development Partnership’s Spring Forum held in Longhaven hall recently.

Sandra Duncan of the community council explained that the money will be used to purchase planters to sit at the north side of the village at the entrance to the new housing estate.

Tammy also handed over a cheque for £490 to Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust to pay for one of the group’s instructors to take part in a training course to become a stand-up paddle board instructor, offering lessons to locals of all ages and abilities.

Shell also made a donation of £300 to Rora Village Hall to pay for a new door and doorframe as the current door is rotten, difficult to open and in desperate need of being replaced.

Anna Ritchie Parents Association was also successful with its application.

It received £500 which will be used to purchase a new adapted minibus for wheelchair users at the school.

The final group to be awarded cash was Aberdeenshire North Foodbank, based in Peterhead.

The committee asked for monehy to pay for two hot water flasks, a soup kettle and a laptop.

The foodbank centre will use the new equipment to provide locals whol rely on foodbanks with a cup of tea and a bowl of soup while they wait for their food parcel to be made up.

The laptop will be used to process vouchers faster and to help the volunteers and service users to access information about other services and support agencies.

This will be addressing a real need in the town as the signposting project, Compass Point, shut down in 2018 due to a lack of funding.

Voucher holders will in the future also be able to access the laptop to complete benefit and job applications.

The next round of Shell Small Grants will close on May 10.

For more information about the grant scheme, please contact Buchan Development Partnership at info@bdp.scot.