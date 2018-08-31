Serving up support for Seafood Festival

Organisers of the upcoming Peterhead Seafood Festival have revealed that the event will expand further into the town centre thanks to “overwhelming” support.

Rediscover Peterhead, the town’s business improvement district, has said that the market will now include Queen Street, Marischal Street and Chapel Street due to demand from local businesses asking for pitches.

The first Peterhead Seafood Festival will be held on Saturday, September 29, and aims to celebrate the heritage of the town, while giving local businesses the chance to showcase their produce in a community market all in the heart of the town centre.

The event will also will showcase the stunning seafood landed at Peterhead’s fish market and available in local shops and eateries.

Throughout the day there will be live cooking demos, street food, entertainment for children, pop-up stalls and masterclasses, as well as seafood themed menus inside restaurants, bars and shops.

Highlights of the event will include a pop-up fish and chip café hosted by Peterhead’s award-winning fish and chip shop, Zanre’s, offering their famous jumbo battered scampi.

Steven Bruce and Prime Seafoods will host cooking demonstrations, and fresh fish will be available to taste and buy.

Meanwhile the Palace Hotel will be holding their own pelagic fish BBQ, and Skerry Rock will be there with great seafood on offer.

The Foot Clinic will offer expert advice on their services, and Justrite will have a stall offering shoes and clothing among several other local craft stalls.

Running alongside the market will be a miniature train for children (and adults) to enjoy.

There will also be a fun fish-themed activity centre for children throughout the day at the Apex Church.

The market will take place on Queen Street, Chapel Street and Marischal Street from 12 noon until 5 pm, and the streets will be closed from 9am until 9pm.

Iain Sutherland, Rediscover Peterhead’s manager said: “We hope that this event will grow year-on-year and be an annual celebration for everyone to look forward to and we wish to thank Aberdeenshire Council and Peterhead Port Authority for their continued support in this exciting event.”

Businesses looking to get involved should contact 07941 899459 or mail@rediscoverpeterhead.co.uk.