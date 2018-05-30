Serious crash at Ardlaw crossroads

A man was airlifted to hospital and five others taken by ambulance after a serious crash at the Ardlaw crossroads near Memsie.

The accident occurred at around 3pm yesterday (Tuesday) involving a Skoda Fabia and Citroen Xsara on the A98 Fraserburgh to Macduff road.

Along with the air ambulance, five ambulances and a special operations team raced to the scene where firefighters had to cut a man free from the wreckage of one of the vehicles.

The road remained closed well into the evening to allow for police investigations.

A police spokesperson confirmed: "Four occupants in the Skoda and two occupants of the Citroen were all taken to ARI. One man who had been a passenger in the Skoda was airlifted to ARI.

"All occupants of the Skoda sustained serious injuries together with the driver of the Citroen. A passenger in the Picasso had less serious injuries."

It is understood at this stage that none of the injuries are are life-threatening or life-changing.