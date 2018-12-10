Sell-out for Peterhead church's carol services

Preparations are underway at Apex Church for this year’s three Carols by Candlelight services.

After last year’s sell out performances, tickets for this weekend’s event sold out in record time.

Apex Church will host their annual Carols by Candlelight services on Sunday, December 16. The services will take place at Apex Church, Chapel Street,at 4pm, 6pm and 8pm.

More than 1200 people from the local community will attend Carols by Candlelight to enjoy a Christmas celebration. The event will not only feature traditional congregational singing of classic Christmas carols but also singers who will perform Christmas songs. The night will also include a creative production and a festive musical instrumental piece featuring local musicians.

At last year’s carol service there was a full house and to keep up with demand the church has decided to add a third service this year.

Senior Pastor Neil Cameron explains: “Last year’s Carols by Candlelight was a tremendous success and it was great to see so many people from our community celebrating Christmas together.

“The service features a mix of a traditional carol service and contemporary expression of the Christmas story. Those who are taking part have been working hard to ensure this is the best Carols by Candlelight yet.”

In 2017 during all our Christmas services a special offering was received for Sefton Village Children’s Home, which provides a children’s home for orphaned children and an elementary school for local children in the Santiago area of the Philippines.

Over the past few years, a strong relationship has been established between Apex Church and Sefton Village. Thanks to the generosity of those who attended, £3,000 was donated to this cause

This year a special offering will be received for Friends of Anchor. Friends of Anchor aim to help make North-east Scotland’s cancer and haematology care the best it can be. Many families in the area have benefit from the services, equipment and care staff whom are supported by Friends of Anchor.

All tickets have now been claimed for all services and there is a substantial waiting list.