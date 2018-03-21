Seedy Sunday proves a hit

Seedy Sunday organisers have hailed this year’s event at Aden Park as a great success, with more than 160kg of free potatoes distributed on the day.

The event, which took place in the park’s polytunnels, saw more than 500 people through the doors despite the snow and freezing temperatures.

Leona Findlay, development worker at Buchan Development Partnership, which organised the event in conjunction with The Friends of Aden, said: “We were delighted to see so many people brave the elements to attend the event.

“Unfortunately some stall holders were forced to cancel on the day due to the weather, but we are extremely grateful that the majority made it through.”

BDP and Friendsof Aden are now gearing up for their next event - the Aden Easter Eggstravaganza which will be held on April 1.