Search on for wardens

Aden Caravan Park in Mintlaw is looking for a new warden or wardens for the popular site.

A park warden, or couple, are being sought for the thriving holiday park with residential caravans, seasonal tourers, touring stances and holiday pods.

The position will allow the successful applicants to be involved in all aspects of the park, from ground maintenance to dealing with visitors both touring and residential.

There is a two-bed residential mobile home based at the park entrance with rent/rates and utility bills paid as part of the package for the period of employment from March/April to October 2019.

A full job description is available at: www.adencaravanandcamping.co.uk

Those interested are asked to send their CV with a covering letter, by January 25 to: jobs@adencaravanandcamping.co.uk