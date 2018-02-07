Seal pup ‘arrested’ on A975

A baby seal brought traffic to a standstill last week after it was found injured by a driver on the A975 between Newburgh and Cruden Bay.

The pup was found to have suffered minor injuries after appearing to have wandered from a nearby nature reserve that is home to a resident seal colony on Tuesday, February 6.

Local resident, Sjoukje Terpstra, who was driving to work, came across the lost mammal after being warned of its presence by other oncoming drivers.

She told the press: “I had just dropped off my oldest boy and saw cars flashing their lights at me to slow down.

“I saw a seal there and thought I couldn’t leave it alone.

“I phoned 999 and they didn’t believe me because it wasn’t near the sea.”

Police officers cordoned off the pup for safety while awaiting medics from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).

Lee Watson, a local volunteer commented: “Finding seal pups some distance away from their mothers isn’t that unusual.

“With the recent hight tides locally we think that has helped this one get to where he was found.”

The SSPCA took charge of the injured mammal to ensure it received treatment at one of its welfare centres.

The BDMLR urges anyone who finds a seal pup to keep children and animals well clear as they are wild animals.