Seafood festival for the Blue Toon

A seafood festival is to be hosted in the heart of Peterhead next month.

Rediscover Peterhead - the town’s Business Improvement District - is staging its first ever event on Saturday, September 29 from 12noon till 5pm.

BID manager Iain Sutherland said: “The day will be a celebration of Peterhead’s fishing heritage, world-class seafood and will embrace the theme of ‘fishing through the ages’.

"Rediscover Peterhead is being supported by Aberdeenshire Council and Peterhead Port Authority to ensure the inaugural event is a great success. The festival will be held on Chapel Street and Marischal Street comprising market stalls, music and a children’s play area.

“The market stalls will range from seafood cooking demonstrations to local arts and crafts.”

Stall availability is limited, so the BID is encouraging local traders - especially those in the seafood industry - to secure one as soon as possible.

Iain continued: “We envisage an increase in footfall to the town that day, so would invite business to grasp this opportunity and celebrate by participating in a promotion of their business during the day on their premises and in the evening to encourage town centre visitors to stay and enjoy our many bars, restaurants and live music establishments.”

For further information and to book a pitch contact Rediscover Peterhead by Friday, August 24 at mail@redicoverpeterhead.co.uk