SeaFit health checks extended till of October

Around 50 fishermen attended this week's SeaFit programme hosted at Peterhead's Sea Cadet unit.

But with so many fishermen being away at sea during the week, organisers have agreed to extended the programme till the end of October.

David Dickens, chief executive of the Fishermen's Mission, said: “Due to the pressures of work, many Peterhead fishermen were unable to pick up on the checks, so the Fishermen’s Mission and Seafarers Hospital Society have agreed to continue the offer of free health checks, via the local pharmacy team, until October 31. And we’re talking to local dentists about continuing the dental checks too.”

Free health checks were provided for fishermen and their families through a programme run by the Fishermen’s Mission and Seafarers Hospital Society (SHS).

The aim of the event was to bring a range of health and wellbeing services direct to the community to address their immediate needs.

Services included health checks by Buchanhaven Pharmacy including blood pressure and diabetes, along with dental checks and initial treatment from Dentaid.

Kenny Brandie, Superintendent of the Aberdeen Fishermen's Mission said around 50 current and retired fishermen, together with some skippers, had taken advantage of the free health check.

Vital information on ILO188 certification was also being provided by the Fishermen’s Mission and the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, together with mental health and wellbeing advice, and information and advice on drug and alcohol problems from Turning Point and NHS Grampian.

Local MSP Stewart Stevenson praised the programme, saying: “The coastal fishing communities in my constituency will now be able to benefit from services which will protect their health.

“Fishing is an arduous and sometimes dangerous occupation and making sure we enable fishermen and women to be able to work as best they can is important.

"I have no doubt this will make a clear difference to the lives of those working in the sector.”



Peter Coulson, secretary of SHS, said: "Fishing remains the most dangerous occupation in the world and yet there are no occupational health services for fishermen.

"We hope that by bringing a range of health and wellbeing services to fishermen and their families at the harbourside we will begin to make a real and sustainable difference to their health and wellbeing."