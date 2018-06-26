Scouts host successful Summer Fayre

The 1st Peterhead Middleton Scout Group hosted a fundraising Summer Fayre on Saturday, June 16.

Visitors to the event browsed a variety of stalls featuring goods from Glendale Crafts, Smarty Marty’s Wax Melts and Pink Rose.

The event, held at the Middleton Scout Hut on York Street, raised a fantastic total of £886.

Funds raised on the day will go towards general upkeep of the group and will also be used to help fix the hut’s roof.

Group members will now aim to raise more money by filling old Smartie tubes with 20p coins.

The group wish to thank everyone who attended the event or donated raffle prizes and homebakes, and they extend a special thanks to Liz Gauld for her support.