Scottish Week success for Fairtrade Group

Cllr Anne Allan with Margaret Low of Peterhead and Buchan Fairtrade Group
Cllr Anne Allan with Margaret Low of Peterhead and Buchan Fairtrade Group

The Peterhead and Buchan Fairtrade Group hosted an information stall for Peterhead Scottish Week at the town’s Buchan House last week.

Peterhead North & Rattray councillor Anne Allan, who is involved with the Fairtrade Group, said: “We were delighted with the response we received to our Fairtrade stalls during Scottish Week.

“It is a simple way each one of us can make a difference through our everyday choices. About better prices, decent working conditions, and fair terms of trade for farmers and workers in the developing world.”