Scottish Week success for Fairtrade Group

The Peterhead and Buchan Fairtrade Group hosted an information stall for Peterhead Scottish Week at the town’s Buchan House last week.

Peterhead North & Rattray councillor Anne Allan, who is involved with the Fairtrade Group, said: “We were delighted with the response we received to our Fairtrade stalls during Scottish Week.

“It is a simple way each one of us can make a difference through our everyday choices. About better prices, decent working conditions, and fair terms of trade for farmers and workers in the developing world.”