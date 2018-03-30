Scottish Week return for Red Arrows

Peterhead Scottish Week organisers have announced that the World famous aerobatic display team The Red Arrows will return to the skies over the Blue Toon this summer.

Negotiations to secure the return of the flying team to headline this year's 57th annual event began last year and the final agreement was given to the Scottish Week committee by the RAF yesterday.

Their Hawk jets, last seen in the port seven years ago, will display over Peterhead Lido on Sunday, July 29.

The time of the display is still to be confirmed.