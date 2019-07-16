Scottish Water to carry out sewer repair in Hightown, Collieston

Scottish Water is to carry out a week of essential sewer repairs in Hightown, Collieston starting on Monday.

To allow the work to be completed safely, the B9003 Hightown road will be closed at the Coastguard Cottages each day from 9am to 12noon and from 2pm to 5pm.

Outside these times, vehicle access for residents will be reopened. Pedestrian access will be available at all times.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “The work that is taking place is necessary to make sure the sewer network in Collieston can continue to serve customers and protect the local environment.

"Due to the central location of the sewer in a narrow road, the only way to complete the repair safely is by closing the road to traffic.

“We hope that carrying out this work during the school holidays, as well as reopening the road each evening and in the middle of the day, will help minimise the impact of the closure but would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to residents and road users.

“Our contractor Kier will work hard to complete the repair as quickly as possible and we thank people for their patience and understanding while it is underway.”