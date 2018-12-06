Scottish Parliament unites against Tory Brexit

The Scottish Parliament has overwhelmingly rejected Theresa May’s false choice of a bad Brexit or No Deal.

The joint motion agreed by the SNP, Labour, Greens and the Lib Dems stated that a better alternative must be found – leaving the Tories isolated in their support for Theresa May’s discredited proposals.

Banff and Buchan MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU, but our interests have been ignored by the UK government since day one.

“With the Scottish Parliament now overwhelmingly against the false choice of Theresa May’s deal or No Deal, it is time for the UK government to listen.

“Theresa May’s deal is at this point little more than a hypothetical exercise, with all sides of the House of Commons determined to defeat it on Tuesday.

“The clock is ticking. It’s time for a new approach and to look at the real alternatives which will protect jobs and livelihoods in the North-East – whether that be a second referendum giving Scotland the opportunity to remain in the EU, or the compromise proposal of staying in the single-market that the Scottish Government unveiled two years ago.”