Scottish branding to be discussed at Ellon talk

The Ellon & District SNP branch have invited #KeepScotlandTheBrand campaigner Ruth Watson from Kirriemuir for a public talk in Ellon next week.

The talk, to be held on Wednesday, April 18 at the Buchan Hotel in Ellon, will be followed by a question and answer session.

Ruth Watson has lived abroad for several years and has experienced first-hand how “Made in Scotland” can command a premium because of the quality association.

She thinks there is a real risk of losing local as well as the Scotland identification by the introduction of more and more branding as British rather than Scottish - Scottish Beef, Scottish Lamb, Scotch whisky are just three products which potentially may lose their Protected Status after Brexit.

#KeepScotlandTheBrand is not a boycotting campaign but a positive campaign to support the Scottish food and drink industry.

In addition, the Scottish tourism and hospitality sector, Scottish tweed and textiles base, Scottish distilleries, and so many more Scottish entrepreneurs who help keep Scotland’s economy moving.

SNP Ellon & District Branch secretary and local councillor Anouk Kloppert said: “Everybody is welcome to attend the talk by Ruth Watson which will take place between 8pm and 9pm. We are more than grateful for Ruth Watson coming all the way from Kirriemuir on a week night and hope there is a lot of interest in the topic of #KeepScotlandTheBrand."