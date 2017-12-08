School closures in Buchan

Here is a list of schools in the local area that are either closed or have changes to transport.
Anna Ritchie School - Closed to everyone.
Buchanhaven School - Closed to everyone.
Burnhaven School - Closed to pupils only.
Clerkhill School - Closed to everyone.
Dales Park School - School transport not operating and the school and nursery will not open until 9.30am.
Kininmonth School - Closed to everyone.
Longhaven School - Closed to pupils only
Maud School - Closed to everyone.
Meethill School - Partial closure for pupils. Will open at 10am and close at 2pm.
Mintlaw Academy - Changes to school transport routes. The school will open at normal time but registration will be extended to 9.40am.
Mintlaw School - Expected to open at 10am.
New Deer School - Closed to everyone.
New Pitsligo and St John's School - School transport not operating.
Peterhead Academy - School opening delayed until 9:30am.
Peterhead Central School - Closed to everyone.
St Fergus School - School transport not operating but open to pupils in the village.
Stuartfield School - Closed to everyone.
All other schools will operate as normal.
For details see the Aberdeenshire Council website.