School closures in Buchan

Here is a list of schools in the local area that are either closed or have changes to transport.

Anna Ritchie School - Closed to everyone.

Buchanhaven School - Closed to everyone.

Burnhaven School - Closed to pupils only.

Clerkhill School - Closed to everyone.

Dales Park School - School transport not operating and the school and nursery will not open until 9.30am.

Kininmonth School - Closed to everyone.

Longhaven School - Closed to pupils only

Maud School - Closed to everyone.

Meethill School - Partial closure for pupils. Will open at 10am and close at 2pm.

Mintlaw Academy - Changes to school transport routes. The school will open at normal time but registration will be extended to 9.40am.

Mintlaw School - Expected to open at 10am.

New Deer School - Closed to everyone.

New Pitsligo and St John's School - School transport not operating.

Peterhead Academy - School opening delayed until 9:30am.

Peterhead Central School - Closed to everyone.

St Fergus School - School transport not operating but open to pupils in the village.

Stuartfield School - Closed to everyone.

All other schools will operate as normal.

For details see the Aberdeenshire Council website.