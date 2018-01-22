School cash boost for causes

Pupils at St Fergus School have presented two charities with donations following their Christmas fundraising activities.

Last term the Pupil Council decided to choose the Max Appeal and Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs to be the recipients of the money raised at their Christmas concerts and Nativity Service.

During the concerts, pupils sold raffles for Christmas hampers to raise money, meanwhile a collection was held at the church on the day of their Nativity Service.

The school was delighted to raise a total of over £1,207, with the money being split between the two causes.

The Max Appeal is a charity that supports families affected by DiGeorge Syndrome, and Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs funds activities, short breaks and gifts for children with cancer.

Kris Dear accepted the donation on behalf of his son’s charity, Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs, that was set up in Hamish’s memory following his death aged just three in 2015.

Scottish Conservative MP David Duguid is chair of the Westminster All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on the DiGeorge Syndrome.

He was a guest at the St Fergus School assembly along with a representative from the Max Appeal, Sarah Goodyear, another affected parent of a child who attends Turriff Academy, to accept a cheque from the pupils.

Mr Duguid said: “Through my work with the Westminster APPG, I am trying to help raise awareness of this condition among the public, but also health and education professionals. I have also brought the condition up directly with Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt who has committed to joining us at our next meeting in Westminster.”