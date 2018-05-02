Santander cash for Age Peterhead

The local branch of Santander has made a £226 donation to Age Peterhead.

Staff raffled off an afternoon tea hamper in aid of the local group which provides an information service for older and disabled people.

As part of its community support, Santander matches any money raised by branch staff.

Santander's Bruce Mellis said the bank had supported both national and local charities over the years including Aged and Infirm, Theatre Modo and the Gift Tree Appeal. It also hosted a ladies lunch for a spina bifida support charity.

He said: "Santander are very much a community-minded bank and we look to support groups that mean a lot to local people."

The local branch is also visiting local schools to warn of the dangers of scams and to promote safe banking practices.

In addition to its information services, Age Peterhead also offers a ‘sitter’service to relieve carers, transport in a 9-seater minibus for social functions, day trips and subsidised caravan holidays in two residential caravans at Fochabers.

The local office can be found at 8 Thistle Street, Peterhead and can be contacted on 01779 472331.