Santa to visit Peterhead museum

Peterhead's Arbuthnot Museum has been magically transformed into Santa’s home from ho-ho-home for the first time this year, with twinkling lights, traditional toys and heart-warming cheer.

Santa and Mrs Claus will be in residence on Saturday 8 and Saturday 15 December to welcome families and find out what they’re dreaming of for Christmas.

This festive event has been created by Aberdeenshire Council’s Customer and Commercial Services Officer Jo Edwards, who was previously behind the popular Santa’s Sitting Room event at Duff House in Banff.

Jo said: “We hope it will become just as well-loved and successful. We have transformed part of the Museum into a cosy and magical space that celebrates the traditional Christmas experience.”

Commenting Santa added: “I’m delighted to be coming to the museum but my busy schedule means I can only be there for two days. Make sure you drop into the museum or ring one of my elves to pre-book a slot.”

It has been an important year for the Arbuthnot Museum, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year. The council hopes this new feature will encourage even more families to go along and enjoy this special space. The council’s Culture and Sport Strategies, which were launched in July, are about looking at effective and creative ways to connect with people and help improve health and wellbeing across Aberdeenshire.

Families will enjoy a five-minute time slot to visit with Santa.

The event will be held between 10:30am and 2:30pm on Saturday 8 and 15 December. Included in the £5 fee per child is a small gift. Payment is by cash only, on the day.

To book a slot please visit the museum or call 01779 477778. The facility is open 10am-12:30pm and 1-4pm Mon, Tue, Thu and Fri; 10am-12.30pm and 1-3.30pm Sat (closed Wed and Sun).