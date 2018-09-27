Royal visit for Fraserburgh Hospital

Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal helped Fraserburgh Hospital celebrate its 50th birthday earlier today.

After touring the various wards and units, Princess Anne unveiled a plaque 50 years to the day after it was officially opened by Fraserburgh-born senior surgeon Sydney G. Davidson on September 27, 1968.

The Princess Royal discusses the hospital's various roles with medical director Dr Dawn Tweedie

She told staff that as the successors to those who pioneered the hospital they should be "very proud" of the standards they are maintaining.

Stressing the importance of having a hospital located in Fraserburgh, Princess Anne said she hoped the unveiling of the plaque would remind them all of the importance of community hospitals.

In a speech to the visiting parties, Staff Nurse Linda Watt said staff were "humbled and honoured" by the Princess Royal's visit.

Acknowledging the many changes the NHS has seen over the years and the challenges that modern healthcare brings, she said staff - many of whom had significant lengths of service - continued to "go the extra mile for the NHS".

Depute Lord Lieutenant Kate Nicholson and Mark Simpson, north manager for the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, talk with Princess Anne during the royal visit

The hospital now serves a practice population of more than 26,000 and incorporates the GP practices of Central Buchan Medical Group, Crimond Surgery, Finlayson Street Medical Practice and Saltoun Surgery.

Mark Simpson, north manager of the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, welcomed Princess Anne to the hospital, and commented: "This is a truly local celebration for Fraserburgh hospital.

"The invitation to Her Royal Highness was first extended by a member of the admin team. Since then the whole Fraserburgh 'family' has worked hard to put this event together, showing off everything that is great about this hospital."

Also meeting with the Princess Royal was NHS Grampian chairman Professor Stephen Logan who retires later this year.

The Princess Royal spent over an hour talking with staff in Fraserburgh Hospital's various wards and units

He said: "It was a pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness to Fraserburgh Hospital to mark this very special occasion. Indeed it is a double celebration, falling as it does during the National Health Service's anniversary."

The hospital will throw open its doors this Saturday (September 29) to host an open day from 11am to 3pm to which the community is invited.