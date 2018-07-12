Revitalised Caley building officially opened

A ribbon was cut today to officially unveil the refurbished Caley Fisheries building in Peterhead.

Scottish Local Government Minister Kevin Stewart was invited to launch the harbourside premises by owners Langstane Housing Association.

It's taken the group two years and a substantial £2million investment to transform the iconic B-listed building on Harbour Street.

Fifteen one-bedroomed social housing apartments have been created and let in the upper levels of the former ship chandlery warehouse which had lain derelict for decades.

The building also features a series of privately-owned apartments alongside office bases for Marine Scotland and Scanmar.

Langstane chairman James Knowles proudly acknowledged the efforts of all those involved in developing the site over the past two years.

"This is a great location to be redeveloped - sitting as it does within walking distance of the town centre and its amenities," he said.

"The fact it lies in a conservation area is an added bonus and I hope our tenants will enjoy the wonderful views across the harbour."

He said the high quality of finish and investment in the property had surpassed the industry standards including those for energy efficiency.

Alongside the investment from the likes of Scottish Government, Aberdeenshire Council and Historic Environment Scotland, Mr Knowles praised the tremendous partnership working between all parties on-site.

Kevin Stewart, Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, said he was proud to be in Peterhead for the launch of such an important initiative and paid tribute to the talented architects for creating such an innovative design.

He said it was investment in new social housing such as this, that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wanted to see replicated - with proposals for the creation of 50,000 new homes over the next five years being backed by £3billion in funding

He said: "We want to see the whole of Scotland benefiting from this programme, with £120 million of that money coming to Aberdeenshire over the five years.

"I am hugely-impressed with Langstane's commitment to create hundreds of new social homes over the coming years and I would urge you to drive forward with those plans and continue to make such a valuable contribution to our communities."