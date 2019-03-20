Revamp your old property with NESCol

A one-day course covering the common issues faced when painting and decorating traditional properties is being offered free of charge at NESCol’s Fraserburgh Campus.

The course is fully funded by Aberdeenshire Council, Historic Environment Scotland and the Heritage Lottery Fund as part of the £5.8 million Townscape Heritage and Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme being delivered in the region.

Learn new techniques on the Traditional Painting and Decorating Techniques course

The Traditional Painting and Decorating Techniques course will run over Easter on Tuesday, April 9 from 10am until 3pm.

Commenting on the course Andrew Donn, Curriculum Manager for the area, said: “Easter is traditionally the time when we all begin to think about all things DIY and freshening up our homes.

“We anticipate a high demand for this course as it focuses on identifying and working with the typical challenges of an older properties.

“The aim is all about achieving an end result that is sympathetic to the original features of the building.

“No experience is necessary just a willingness to get involved.”

The free course includes repair of distressed woodwork; treatments and painting of plaster and lathe walls; how to deal with mould growth and mould treatments; identifying effervescence (creep) treatments; creating finishes for areas of repair after treatment and creating finishes to walls; systems of graining wood and identifying stains to make new wood match existing.

If time allows various wall finishes will be discussed and concepts of various wall papers and decorative finishes such as rag rolling, bagging and stippling effects.

Alison Simpson, Community Engagement Officer for Fraserburgh 2021, added: “This course is an exciting addition to our funded courses on the maintenance of traditional buildings.

“Understanding how to decorate the interior will, we hope, be fun and rewarding for everyone who takes part.”

To book a place on the free course please contact Lorraine Mutch on 01346 506026 or email lmutch@nescol.ac.uk.

Places for the course are filling up fast so book your place as soon as you can.