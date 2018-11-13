Resource Centre marks tenth year

This month marks the Old Mart Resource Centre in Maud’s ten year anniversary.

The building was was officially opened by Alex Salmond in 2008 and it has gone from strength to strength since.

It is a unique building that is designed to facilitate a multi-agency support network to provide a range of services of direct benefit to the health and well-being of the local community.

It shows how partnership working between health and social care departments and the community, through the Maud Village Trust, could be.

The multi-agency use and community ownership of the building increases the influence of the population on the planning and delivery of services in their area.

It has been very successful in achieving this, enabling those that live in rural areas to continue to access health and social care facilities in their own areas rather than travelling elsewhere.

The success of the partnership working has lead to many groups being established and community activities including bus trips, craft groups, a choir, singing group, Christmas craft fayre, gentle gym exercise classes and the Conversation Cafe.