Resilience funding for Peterhead church

The SSEN Resilient Communities Fund is awarding a share of £6,687 to four groups in Aberdeenshire for projects helping protect the welfare of those most vulnerable, enhancing community facilities or improving communication during an emergency weather event.

The Apex Church in Peterhead received £2,437 to provide an evacuation plan and associated equipment for Wyndwell Residential Care Home.

During a severe storm several years ago, many homes situated around Peterhead North Harbour were badly damaged by flood surges.

Wyndwell Care Home is situated along the same stretch of the harbour front and is also exposed to extreme weather conditions.

In the event of a power cut, flood, fire, or other emergency, it would be crucial to immediately transfer all vulnerable residents and staff at the home to the safety of the nearby Apex Church building.

SSEN funding will enable the purchase of an evacuation chair, defibrillator and survival blankets to help volunteers with their efforts.

Commenting on the funding award Daniel Sutherland, assistant pastor at the Apex Church in Peterhead, said: “We are very grateful to SSEN for the funding which will be vital to our community in the event of an emergency.”