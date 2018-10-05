Residents urged to bring life-saving equipment to Peterhead

A Peterhead woman is urging local residents to get actively involved in bringing more life-saving defibrillators to the town.

Peterhead Community Council member Carol Gladstone, who is also a First Aid Instructor and a cardiac responder for the Sandpiper Wildcats, wants to raise awareness about defibrillators and hopes to see one in each area of the town.

Speaking to the Buchanie, Carol said: “At the moment Peterhead has one 24 hour public access defibrillator outside the Community Centre, with others planned for the future, but some people don’t know what they are, how they work, or know that it is even there.

“I want the community to take ownership of their own defibrillator.

“I would like to see people get involved in their communities to ensure each area in the town has the right level of emergency care.

“People just need to raise funds to purchase the defibrillator, suitable outdoor box, and installation to a suitable building.

“After that it just takes one person to check it once a week, even if it is just someone going out to buy a paper who passes it on the way.”

Carol added: “They are so easy to use, if you have never used one they will tell you what you need to do, you can’t possibly get it wrong.”

Carol can provide more details for those interested in funding their own community defibrillator, email her at carol339@sky.com.

The Sandpiper Wildcat Trust has offered to provide training if required.