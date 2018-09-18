Residents take a trip down memory lane

Culsh House Care Home in New Deer held a Meaningful Activities week for its residents, families and staff last month.

The week ran from Monday 6 to Friday 10 August and everyone had a fantastic time.

Reminiscence sessions were held focusing on the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s.

Culsh House borrowed reminiscence boxes from the local heritage centre for the sessions.

All of the residents tooks part in the sessions and shared their own personal tories from the different eras.

A sweet tasting session proved to be very popular with residents enjoying sweets that were on sale at the time and can still be purchased today.

Deputy manager of Culsh House, Ruth Ritchie, said: “The 1940s era was the one that touched their hearts a lot. There was lots of singing along to the music from this era.”

A musical singing group attened on the Tuesday for everyone to enjoy.

A big screen movie afternoon was held on the Wednesday with residents enjoying popcorn, sweets and knickerbocker glory treats.

A general mixture of the three eras with reminisscance and music was held on the Thursday, and the week was rounded off with a grand finale where staff members performed dance routines from the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s.

This was followed by a vintage afternoon tea.

Ruth added: “The week lived up to our motto which is Care, Understanding, Love, Smiles, Hope, Hug, enjOyment, laUghter, Support, Enablement.”